County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk County Armed Forces Day Annual Ceremony

May 12, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced Suffolk County will hold its annual Armed Forces Day ceremony on Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. to recognize and honor those who have served in uniform. The event will take place in the Armed Forces Plaza, located at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge .

