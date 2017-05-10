County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk County Armed Forces Day Annual Ceremony
May 12, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced Suffolk County will hold its annual Armed Forces Day ceremony on Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. to recognize and honor those who have served in uniform. The event will take place in the Armed Forces Plaza, located at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC