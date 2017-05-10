County Executive Bellone Announces St...

County Executive Bellone Announces Start Of Construction In Central...

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the beginning of construction for two bank-foreclosed properties on Magnolia Street in Central Islip. Suffolk County, NY - May 1, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone was joined by Community Development Corporation of Long Island and the Long Island Housing Partnership to announce the beginning of construction for two bank-foreclosed properties on Magnolia Street in Central Islip .

