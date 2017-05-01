County Executive Bellone Announces Ad...

County Executive Bellone Announces Addition Of Hybrid Buses To Suffolk County Transit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Federal and State Funding will Comprise 90-Percent of Total Purchase Cost; 70 New Buses will Ensure Over Half of County's Transit Bus Fleet will be Upgraded. Suffolk County, NY - May 2, 2017 - Today, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the Suffolk County Department of Public Works has purchased 30 new hybrid-electric transit buses and 40 mid-size transit buses that are scheduled to arrive by the end of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Apr 29 rothschild wannabees 2
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar '17 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC