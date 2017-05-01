County Executive Bellone Announces Addition Of Hybrid Buses To Suffolk County Transit

Federal and State Funding will Comprise 90-Percent of Total Purchase Cost; 70 New Buses will Ensure Over Half of County's Transit Bus Fleet will be Upgraded. Suffolk County, NY - May 2, 2017 - Today, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the Suffolk County Department of Public Works has purchased 30 new hybrid-electric transit buses and 40 mid-size transit buses that are scheduled to arrive by the end of June.

