County Executive Bellone Announces Addition Of Hybrid Buses To Suffolk County Transit
Federal and State Funding will Comprise 90-Percent of Total Purchase Cost; 70 New Buses will Ensure Over Half of County's Transit Bus Fleet will be Upgraded. Suffolk County, NY - May 2, 2017 - Today, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the Suffolk County Department of Public Works has purchased 30 new hybrid-electric transit buses and 40 mid-size transit buses that are scheduled to arrive by the end of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Apr 29
|rothschild wannabees
|2
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC