County bill to reduce size of Legislature stalls
Legislators Al Krupski D-Cutchogue), who represents the North Fork, and Legislator Bridget Fleming , who represents Shelter Island.. A vote on a bill to let the public vote on reducing the size of the Suffolk County Legislature from 18 members to 13 appears unlikely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC