Cops: Coram Man Arrested for Drug Sales Following Search Warrant, Drugs and Weapons Seized

Coram, NY - May 4, 2017 - Suffolk County Police arrested a Coram man following the execution of a search warrant at his residence during which drugs, money and weapons were seized on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at approximately 6 a.m. Detectives from the Narcotics Section, Sixth Precinct Special Operations Team, Criminal Intelligence Section and officers from Emergency Service Section, Sixth Precinct Gang Unit and Canine Section executed a search warrant at the defendant's residence at approximately 6 a.m. and arrested Keith Daves, 44, who lives at the home. Officers seized 349 grams of heroin, worth more than $83,000, an assault rifle, a 9mm handgun and a .45-caliber handgun.

