Coast Guard rescues man after kayak accident in Suffolk County

A 58-year-old man flipped his kayak early Tuesday and had to hang on to a buoy near Captree State Park in Suffolk County until the Coast Guard rescued him, officials said. A 58-year-old man flipped his kayak early Tuesday and had to hang on to a buoy near Captree State Park in Suffolk County until the Coast Guard rescued him, officials said.

