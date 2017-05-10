Central Islip Man in SCPD Custody Aft...

Central Islip Man in SCPD Custody After Drugs, Weapon Seized During Search Warrant

SCPD arrested Fignole Cosmeus, 27, for weapon and drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his Central Islip home. Central Islip, NY - May 11, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for weapon and drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his Central Islip home.

