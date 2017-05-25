Census: Nassau towns grow; many in Suffolk shrink
Nassau County towns overall are growing while many in Suffolk County are declining in population, according to the latest estimates by the United States Census Bureau . The U.S. Census today reported the data regarding population changes in Long Island towns from July 1 of 2015 to July 1 of 2016.
