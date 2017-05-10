Brentwood Man Found Guilty Of Sex Abuse, Suffolk DA Spota Reports
Willie Acevedo of Brentwood, 46, has been convicted of two counts of sex abuse in the first degree and one charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Brentwood, NY - May 12, 2017 - A 46 year old Brentwood man has been convicted of two counts of sex abuse in the first degree and one charge of endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC