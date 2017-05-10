Brentwood Man Found Guilty Of Sex Abuse, Suffolk DA Spota Reports

Willie Acevedo of Brentwood, 46, has been convicted of two counts of sex abuse in the first degree and one charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Brentwood, NY - May 12, 2017 - A 46 year old Brentwood man has been convicted of two counts of sex abuse in the first degree and one charge of endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.