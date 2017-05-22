Bharara gives first political endorsement to Suffolk County DA
Since being fired as U.S. attorney for the Southern District earlier this year, Preet Bharara has not been shy about tweeting his opinions on governmental and political happenings. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, left, takes part in a panel discussion during an event titled "Bribery or Just Access to Elected Officials: Tawdry Tales of Ferraris, Rolexes and Ball Gowns."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|20 hr
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May 20
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC