Bay Ridge Greenmarket celebrates 10th anniversary

On Saturday, the Bay Ridge Grow NYC Greenmarket celebrated its 10th season grand opening with a fun day that included music, free raffles, prizes and a birthday cake. The event marked a decade of the popular open market partnered with Walgreens and located in the parking lot of Walgreens on 94th Street and Third Avenue.

