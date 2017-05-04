Anonymous email prompts new illegal d...

Anonymous email prompts new illegal dumping probe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

New reports have found more illegal dumping in Suffolk County, this time in Bay Shore, Holtsville and Cutchogue. A News 12 /Newsday report looked into the allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Apr 29 rothschild wannabees 2
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar '17 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC