A.G. Schneiderman Sues Waste Handling...

A.G. Schneiderman Sues Waste Handling Companies And Individuals For...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsLI.com

Standing outside Roberto Clemente Park, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced the filing of a federal lawsuit seeking to recover damages from companies and individuals for the dumping of contaminated construction waste that has deprived the Brentwood, Long Island community of their use of the park since 2014. Attorney General Schneiderman's suit alleges that the individuals and companies involved in the dumping of hazardous substances in the popular town park - a group of construction contractors, waste brokers, and waste haulers - are liable under federal and state law to pay damages related to the Brentwood community's lost use of the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Sat Mall Cop 8
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Apr 29 rothschild wannabees 2
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,849,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC