A.G. Schneiderman Sues Waste Handling Companies And Individuals For...

Standing outside Roberto Clemente Park, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced the filing of a federal lawsuit seeking to recover damages from companies and individuals for the dumping of contaminated construction waste that has deprived the Brentwood, Long Island community of their use of the park since 2014. Attorney General Schneiderman's suit alleges that the individuals and companies involved in the dumping of hazardous substances in the popular town park - a group of construction contractors, waste brokers, and waste haulers - are liable under federal and state law to pay damages related to the Brentwood community's lost use of the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.