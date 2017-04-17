VIDEO: Suffolk Police Identify Four V...

VIDEO: Suffolk Police Identify Four Vicitims of Central Islip Gang-Related Murders

April 17, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives have identified the victims of the murders of four males whose bodies were found in Central Islip on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at approximately 8 p.m. Police responded on the evening in question to Clayton Avenue Community Park at approximately 8 p.m. where the bodies of four males were located.

