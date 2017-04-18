VIDEO: Man Strikes Vehicle in Commack...

VIDEO: Man Strikes Vehicle in Commack Parking Lot, Flees Scene Police Say

SCPD are seeking the public's help to identify the man who struck another vehicle in a Commack parking lot fled the scene. Commack, NY - April 18, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who struck another vehicle in a Commack parking lot fled the scene last month.

