Two Men Killed in West Babylon Single-Vehicle Crash, Authorities Report
April 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two men in West Babylon on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Jose Edgardo Diaz was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southbound on Little East Neck Road at Park Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck two poles and a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Diaz, 23, of Brentwood , and his passenger, Brian Zatkowski, 53, of West Babylon, were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where they were pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC