Two Men Killed in West Babylon Single-Vehicle Crash, Authorities Report

April 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two men in West Babylon on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Jose Edgardo Diaz was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southbound on Little East Neck Road at Park Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck two poles and a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Diaz, 23, of Brentwood , and his passenger, Brian Zatkowski, 53, of West Babylon, were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where they were pronounced dead.

