Two Men Killed in West Babylon Single-Vehicle Crash, Authorities Report

April 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two men in West Babylon on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Jose Edgardo Diaz was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southbound on Little East Neck Road at Park Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck two poles and a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Diaz, 23, of Brentwood , and his passenger, Brian Zatkowski, 53, of West Babylon, were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where they were pronounced dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.