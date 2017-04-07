This week in Shelter Island history
The Applications Technology Satellite Program launched an experimental communications satellite for the second time meant to provide information on weather technology and investigations of space environment, but the second time, the satellite failed to reach orbit. That was the question before the United States Supreme Court 50 years ago faced with an east-west dispute over the makeup of the Suffolk County Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Mar 31
|Tired of scpd
|77
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar 14
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 14
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC