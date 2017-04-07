This week in Shelter Island history

This week in Shelter Island history

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

The Applications Technology Satellite Program launched an experimental communications satellite for the second time meant to provide information on weather technology and investigations of space environment, but the second time, the satellite failed to reach orbit. That was the question before the United States Supreme Court 50 years ago faced with an east-west dispute over the makeup of the Suffolk County Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Mar 31 Tired of scpd 77
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16) Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC