Suffolk Police Seeking Suspect in Several West Islip Church Burglaries

SCPD are seeking the public's help in identifying a person who was seen in the vicinity of several burglaries of a West Islip church. West Islip, NY April 7, 2017 Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a person of interest who was seen in the vicinity of several burglaries that have occurred at a West Islip church during the past two weeks.

