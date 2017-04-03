Suffolk Police Report Man Found Dead in Abandoned Wyandanch Residence

Wyandanch, NY April 3, 2017 Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was found dead in Wyandanch on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at approximately 3:15 a.m. A man entered an abandoned house at 140 Long Island Ave. in an effort to escape the weather conditions and found another man dead inside the abandoned residence. The man flagged down police at approximately 3:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Alan Moore, 23, of Hempstead , was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.