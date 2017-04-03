Suffolk Police Report Man Found Dead in Abandoned Wyandanch Residence
Wyandanch, NY April 3, 2017 Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was found dead in Wyandanch on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at approximately 3:15 a.m. A man entered an abandoned house at 140 Long Island Ave. in an effort to escape the weather conditions and found another man dead inside the abandoned residence. The man flagged down police at approximately 3:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Alan Moore, 23, of Hempstead , was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Mar 31
|Tired of scpd
|77
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar 14
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 14
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar 7
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC