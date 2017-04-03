Suffolk Police Report Man Found Dead ...

Suffolk Police Report Man Found Dead in Abandoned Wyandanch Residence

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Wyandanch, NY April 3, 2017 Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was found dead in Wyandanch on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at approximately 3:15 a.m. A man entered an abandoned house at 140 Long Island Ave. in an effort to escape the weather conditions and found another man dead inside the abandoned residence. The man flagged down police at approximately 3:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Alan Moore, 23, of Hempstead , was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Mar 31 Tired of scpd 77
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16) Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC