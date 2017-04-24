Suffolk Police Release Surveillance P...

Suffolk Police Release Surveillance Photos of Suspect Who Stole Bay Shore Pickup Truck Last Year

Bay Shore, NY - April 28, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Third Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who stole a pickup truck from a Bay Shore home last year. A 2002 Toyota Tacoma, which was left running in the driveway of a home on Mississippi Avenue, was stolen on December 10. The man pictured below was seen later that day driving the vehicle at a Starbucks in Bohemia .

