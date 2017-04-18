Suffolk Police Release Surveillance Photos of Suspect in Stony Brook Bank Robbery

April 20, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Stony Brook bank today, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at approximately 8:45 a.m. A man entered Chase, located at 2210 Nesconset Highway, at approximately 8:45 a.m. and demanded money from a teller. The teller complied and the man fled on foot.

