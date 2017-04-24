Suffolk Police: Bay Shore Man Arrested for Stealing Multiple Unattended Vehicles
April 27, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for stealing one vehicle and being in possession of two other stolen vehicles on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at approximately 12:20 p.m. First Precinct Crime Section Officers Christopher Oddo and Matthew Skulavik initiated a traffic stop and pulled over James Reyes, who was driving a 2000 Mercedes-Benz, at 1115 Montauk Highway in Copiague at approximately 12:20 p.m. An investigation revealed the Mercedes was stolen on April 22 from Speedway, located at 800 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury , after it was left unattended with the keys in the ignition.
