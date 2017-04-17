Suffolk Legislator Trotta Recognizes ...

Suffolk Legislator Trotta Recognizes East Northport Volunteer...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Trotta: "It is an honor to personally thank these men who continue to serve their community as they have served their country." Rear row, L to R: Dan Flanagan, Michael Rippel, Michael Isaacs, Tom Noonan, Robert Sagistano, Dan Heffernan, Charles Andreas, Roger Putnam, Ken Kutner, Richard Meissner, and Tom Bourne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Mon Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar '17 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16) Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC