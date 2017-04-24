Suffolk Legislator Anker: Ridge Road to Get Traffic Light

After a rigorous traffic safety investigation, the New York State Department of Transportation will install a traffic signal at the intersection of NYS Route 25A and Ridge Road in Shoreham. Shoreham, NY - April 27, 2017 - At the request of Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker, and after a rigorous traffic safety investigation, the New York State Department of Transportation will install a traffic signal at the intersection of NYS Route 25A and Ridge Road in Shoreham .

