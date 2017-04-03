Suffolk Legislator Al Krupski Hosts Parks Chair On Tour of North Fork County Parks

Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski joined Majority Leader and new Parks & Recreation Committee Chair, Legislator Kara Hahn on a tour of County owned parklands on the North Fork. North Fork, NY April 3, 2017 Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski joined Majority Leader and new Parks & Recreation Committee Chair, Legislator Kara Hahn on a tour of County owned parklands on the North Fork from Riverhead to Orient.

