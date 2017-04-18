Suffolk hopes to expand license plate...

Suffolk hopes to expand license plate readers to combat gangs

Read more: News12.com

Suffolk County is currently in the process of purchasing license plate readers that would be permanently installed in fixed positions throughout Brentwood. After last year's series of MS-13 gang murders in Brentwood, $1 million in state money was allocated to combat gang violence.

