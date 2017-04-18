Suffolk hopes to expand license plate readers to combat gangs
Suffolk County is currently in the process of purchasing license plate readers that would be permanently installed in fixed positions throughout Brentwood. After last year's series of MS-13 gang murders in Brentwood, $1 million in state money was allocated to combat gang violence.
