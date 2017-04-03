Suffolk Executive Bellone Calls on Federal Government to Not to...

As Washington, D.C. Begins Federal Tax Reform Push, Latest Pronouncements to Include Repeal or Cap Itemized Deductions for Mortgage Interest, State and Local Taxes Raise Major Concerns. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today joined with county legislators and local business leaders to call on the Federal Administration to withdraw proposals that would eliminate itemized deductions on federal tax returns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.