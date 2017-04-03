Suffolk Executive Bellone Calls on Fe...

Suffolk Executive Bellone Calls on Federal Government to Not to...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

As Washington, D.C. Begins Federal Tax Reform Push, Latest Pronouncements to Include Repeal or Cap Itemized Deductions for Mortgage Interest, State and Local Taxes Raise Major Concerns. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today joined with county legislators and local business leaders to call on the Federal Administration to withdraw proposals that would eliminate itemized deductions on federal tax returns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Mar 31 Tired of scpd 77
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16) Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC