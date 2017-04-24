Suffolk DA: Sentencing Today for Huntington Man Guilty of Sex Abuse in Local Library
A Huntington man who inappropriately touched a young girl in the Huntington Library will be sentenced today, Monday in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. State Supreme Court Justice Mark Cohen made a sentencing promise last month of three years in prison when Christopher Elgut, 29, pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor sex abuse charges, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana.
