Suffolk DA: Indictment Charges Southampton Man With Manslaughter For Fatal Crash
April 12, 2017 - A 27 year old Southampton man has been indicted for recklessly causing a fatal crash in Southampton Village in February that claimed the life of a German au pair, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. The defendant Jacob Alegria pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and reckless driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Mar 31
|Tired of scpd
|77
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar 14
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 14
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC