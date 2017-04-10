Suffolk DA: Indictment Charges Southa...

Suffolk DA: Indictment Charges Southampton Man With Manslaughter For Fatal Crash

April 12, 2017 - A 27 year old Southampton man has been indicted for recklessly causing a fatal crash in Southampton Village in February that claimed the life of a German au pair, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. The defendant Jacob Alegria pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and reckless driving.

