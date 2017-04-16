Suffolk County Executive Bellone Proposes Actions To Eradicate MS-13
April 25, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced a series of measures to weaken MS-13 and advance the objective to eradicate this criminal organization from the County following the brutal murders of four teenagers in Central Islip on Long Island. The proposals outlined would include working together with the federal government to establish a notification process to inform a local government and school district when an unaccompanied minor is placed in a community.
