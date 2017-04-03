Suffolk Authorities Report Woman Dies in Shirley Motor Vehicle Crash
Shirley, NY April 7, 2017 Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman in Shirley on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at approximately 1:05 p.m. Robert Macioce was operating a 1996 Toyota sedan westbound on Dawn Drive when he collided at the intersection of William Floyd Parkway with a 1998 Freightliner truck, being driven by Sean Maher, who was traveling southbound on William Floyd Parkway at approximately 1:05 p.m. Macioce, 65, of Shirley, and his mother Johanna Macioce, 89, of Shirley were transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue . Johanna Macioce died from her injuries.
