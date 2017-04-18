Sini: MS-13 greatest public safety issue in Suffolk
For more than three hours, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini testified during a hearing with the Suffolk County Legislature Public Safety Committee. Police say they have increased intelligence gathering and will be getting help from state troopers to increase patrols in wooded areas and park lands, especially in Brentwood and Central Islip.
