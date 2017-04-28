Sessions: NYPD's Broken Windows Efforts Work
Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited nearby Suffolk County on Friday, promising to tackle Long Island's growing gang problem and showed support for the city's police department. Sessions vowed Washington will "demolish" the M-S 13 gang, which authorities believe is responsible for the deaths of 11 young people in Central Islip and Brentwood.
