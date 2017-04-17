Sentencing Tuesday for Queens Man Responsible for Triple-Fatal Southern State Crash
Oniel Sharpe Jr., 26, convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with evidence. Oniel Sharpe Jr., 26, of Queens, was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and will be sentenced in Central Islip on 4/18.
