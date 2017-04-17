Senator Ken LaValle: State Budget Inc...

Senator Ken LaValle: State Budget Includes Historic Investments To...

LaValle: "Throughout my career, I have made it a priority to preserve and protect our fragile environment for this generation and the next." Albany, NY - April 6, 2017 - Senator Ken LaValle announced that the approved NY State Budget includes record funding to protect our environment for a second consecutive year.

