SCPD: Mount Sinai Man Arrested for Drunk Driving After Being Rescued from Burning Vehicle

April 6, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs after he was rescued from his burning vehicle in Rocky Point on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at approximately 11:25 p.m. Corey Tierney was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sonata northbound on County Road 21, approximately 1 mile south of Route 25A, when he lost control of his vehicle, which crashed into a wooded area and caught fire. Passing motorists, Claudio Gil and Margaret Ward, pulled Tierney, who was unconscious, from the vehicle.

