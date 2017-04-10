SCPD: Mount Sinai Man Arrested for Dr...

SCPD: Mount Sinai Man Arrested for Drunk Driving After Being Rescued from Burning Vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

April 6, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs after he was rescued from his burning vehicle in Rocky Point on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at approximately 11:25 p.m. Corey Tierney was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sonata northbound on County Road 21, approximately 1 mile south of Route 25A, when he lost control of his vehicle, which crashed into a wooded area and caught fire. Passing motorists, Claudio Gil and Margaret Ward, pulled Tierney, who was unconscious, from the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Mar 31 Tired of scpd 77
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16) Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC