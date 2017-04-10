SCPD: Deer Park Driver Arrested After Postal Worker Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash
April 12, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a Deer Park man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a mail carrier in North Babylon on Tuesday. Stefano Belloisi was driving a 1998 Lincoln Continental westbound on Prairie Drive at 1:57 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road, struck a mail carrier, who was outside his vehicle, the carrier's postal truck, a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.
