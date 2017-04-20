Report: ELIH only hospital in Suffolk to earn an 'A' in patient safety
Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport earned the highest grade in Suffolk County for patient safety, according to a recently released report from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that aims to improve the quality and safety of American health care. ELIH received an "A" and was one of 823 hospitals nationwide to receive the highest grade.
