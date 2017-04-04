Rails to Trails SEQRA Approved by Legislature
At the General Meeting on Tuesday, March 28th, the Suffolk County Legislature unanimously approved a negative SEQRA determination for the proposed Port Jefferson - Wading River Rails to Trails project. The adoption of negative SEQRA determination means that there is no anticipated environmental impact for the project.
