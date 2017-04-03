Private insurers in the state see sur...

Private insurers in the state see surge in claims related to opioid addiction

Read more: Crain's New York Business

Private insurance claims for emergency room visits, substance use treatment and other services related to opioid addiction surged in New York state between 2007 and 2014, well before the latest coverage mandates took effect, new data show. During that period, the number of claims related to opioid abuse and dependence - two similar but distinct diagnoses - increased 487%, with the sharpest increase taking place between 2011 and 2014, according to a report provided to Crain's by the health care transparency group Fair Health, which has the largest private health claims database in the country.

