Police Seeking Two Suspects For Using Stolen Credit Cards Throughout Nassau and Suffolk

April 13, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two people who used stolen credit cards on multiple occasions. Credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Union Avenue in Amityville on March 30. The credit cards were then used by two males at three locations in Nassau County .

