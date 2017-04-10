Police Seeking Two Suspects For Using Stolen Credit Cards Throughout Nassau and Suffolk
April 13, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two people who used stolen credit cards on multiple occasions. Credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Union Avenue in Amityville on March 30. The credit cards were then used by two males at three locations in Nassau County .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Mar 31
|Tired of scpd
|77
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC