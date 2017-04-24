Police: Copiague Man Arrested for Stabbing Laundromat Employee After Altercation
April 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police arrested a Copiague man for a stabbing that occurred at a laundromat in Copiague on Friday, April 21, 2017 at approximately 2:45 a.m. A customer and an employee of Nancy's Super Laundromat were involved in an altercation at the business, located at 1925 Great Neck Road, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The customer, Jose Ventura, left and came back at approximately 2:45 a.m. and stabbed the employee. The victim was transported by Copiague Fire Department to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of serious injuries.
