Police: Copiague Man Arrested for Sta...

Police: Copiague Man Arrested for Stabbing Laundromat Employee After Altercation

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

April 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police arrested a Copiague man for a stabbing that occurred at a laundromat in Copiague on Friday, April 21, 2017 at approximately 2:45 a.m. A customer and an employee of Nancy's Super Laundromat were involved in an altercation at the business, located at 1925 Great Neck Road, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The customer, Jose Ventura, left and came back at approximately 2:45 a.m. and stabbed the employee. The victim was transported by Copiague Fire Department to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of serious injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar '17 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16) Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,544,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC