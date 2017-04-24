Police: Arrest Made in Stabbing Death of Man Outside Centereach Restaurant
April 27, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a Centereach man for stabbing a man to death outside a Centereach restaurant earlier this month. During an altercation with another man in the rear of El Rio Restaurant, located at 2133 Middle Country Road, Dennis Miranda Leon was stabbed multiple times on April 15 at approximately 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, Elvin Guzman, 21, was arrested on April 27 and charged with Murder 2nd Degree.
