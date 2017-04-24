NYPD Shield aids other departments to combat terror nationwide
Police Commissioner James O'Neill announced NYPD Shield, a program to involve private businesses in sniffing out potential terror plots, has gone national. The NYPD has quietly helped nine other police departments establish private sector partnerships that could alert cops here to a terror plot formulating across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC