New bill could make streaming violent crimes online illegal 0:0
A surge in violent crimes posted and streamed online has prompted a Long Island state senator to introduce legislation that would make such acts illegal. "The internet and social media provide platforms for attention-hungry criminals to post senseless acts of violence online," said Republican Sen. Phil Boyle "We want to make it very clear that this morally depraved behavior will never be tolerated in New York, and if your intent is to seek fame while committing a violent crime, you will be held accountable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC