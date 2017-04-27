New bill could make streaming violent crimes online illegal 0:0

A surge in violent crimes posted and streamed online has prompted a Long Island state senator to introduce legislation that would make such acts illegal. "The internet and social media provide platforms for attention-hungry criminals to post senseless acts of violence online," said Republican Sen. Phil Boyle "We want to make it very clear that this morally depraved behavior will never be tolerated in New York, and if your intent is to seek fame while committing a violent crime, you will be held accountable."

