Melville Camp Counselor Arrested for Endangering the Welfare of Campers, Police Say
Melville, NY - April 25, 2017 - Suffolk County Police on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 7 a.m. arrested a Kenwal Day Camp counselor after he endangered the welfare of campers last summer and disseminated indecent material to minors. Following an investigation by Computer Crimes Unit detectives, the FBI Long Island Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Jay Marcello was arrested for having inappropriate verbal conversations with campers of various ages and inappropriately touching 14-year-old campers between July and August 2016.
