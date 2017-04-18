Medical marijuana home deliveries expand to NYC, Long Island
A medical marijuana company is set to roll out a home delivery service in New York City and Long Island. Vireo Health of New York will begin deliveries Friday to patients in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and parts of Suffolk County who suffer from debilitating diseases, such as cancer and Lou Gehrig's disease.
