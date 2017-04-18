Medford TD Bank Robbed; Suffolk Polic...

Medford TD Bank Robbed; Suffolk Police Department Seeking Lone Suspect

April 19, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Major Case detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Medford bank on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. A man entered the TD Bank, located at 1806 Route 112 at approximately 2:50 p.m. and passed a note demanding cash to an employee.

