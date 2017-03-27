Man Wanted for Assault in Port Jefferson Station, Authroties Report
Port Jefferson Station, NY March 31, 2017 Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the man who assaulted a man in Port Jefferson Station earlier this month. A man punched another man at Port Jeff Plaza, located at 542 Patchogue Road, on March 17 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The suspect fled in a 2006 red Dodge Durango, Tennessee license plate 987 NKN.
