Man saves 3 teens after canoe overturns on Long Island lake
Jeff Miller tells Newsday that he was working in the yard of his home near the shore of Lake Ronkonkoma in Suffolk County on Wednesday afternoon when he heard people crying for help. The 60-year-old Miller says he spotted three people clinging to an overturned canoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Mar 31
|Tired of scpd
|77
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar 14
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 14
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC